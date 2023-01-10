6-Year-Old Falls Into Borewell in UP

- Home
Hapur: Six-year-old falls into borewell. Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as news spread.
Hapur/UP: A six-year-old boy fell into an open borewell in Hapur near Kotla Sadat area on Tuesday. TV reports suggested that the kid was playing near the borewell when he fell inside. Family members and officials reached the spot as soon as news spread. Meanwhile, a rescue operation has started and all attempts are being made to save the boy.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force is also seen at the spot and oxygen is being sent inside the borewell. Authorities are hopeful of rescuing the kid safely.
The incident comes nearly a month after Tanmay Sahu, a boy in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh died after falling into into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh. The rescue operation was started soon after the incident was reported, however, the boy had stopped responding.
The NDRF and SDRF teams under the supervision of district administration dug a tunnel at the side of the borewell, however, the process took more than 80 hours and by the time, they could reach to the boy, he was dead. Reprots stated that the borewell in which Tanmay fell and died was dug few days back and left uncovered from the top hole, which resulted into his demise.
January 10, 2023
January 10, 2023
