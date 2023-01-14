60-Year-Old Man Starts Bleeding From Mouth Mid-Air, Dies After Emergency Landing In Indore
After the emergency landing, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead.
Indore: A 60-year-old man started bleeding from the mouth mid-air on a flight from Madurai to Delhi. Considering the deteriorating health of the passenger, the flight was diverted to Indore’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar international airport. After the emergency landing, the passenger was taken to a hospital near the airport where doctors declared him brought dead.
“As per the initial information, Atul Gupta (60), who was on board the IndiGo Airlines flight 6E-2088, was bleeding from the mouth and his condition deteriorated midway through the journey,” Prabodh Chandra Sharma, Director in-charge of the airport, told PTI.
“According to a doctor who took Gupta from the airport to the hospital, he was already suffering from a heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes,” Sharma said.
The flight was diverted to the Indore Airport and it landed at the local airport around 5:30 pm. The flight took off for its destination (New Delhi) at 6:40 pm.
According to the police, the deceased man was from Noida and his body will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem.
Published Date: January 14, 2023 11:37 PM IST
