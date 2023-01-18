Home

68 People Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning After Eating At Hotel In Kerala’s Ernakulam

As many as 68 people have taken ill and have been hospitalised in different districts in Kerala after consuming food from the same hotel in Ernakulam district

Ernakulam: At least 68 people were admitted to various hospitals in Kerala’s Ernakulam district on Tuesday after having food at an eatery, Majlis Hotel, in North Paravoor, police said. They were admitted with symptoms of food poisoning and their condition is said to be stable. Local authorities have shut the restaurant following the incident, which comes days after the state government had launched a campaign against restaurants and eateries selling contaminated food.

Twenty-eight out of these 68 people, including two children, were admitted to Paravur Taluk Hospital, and 20 to private hospitals. Those who have eaten from here have sought treatment in other districts as well.

On Monday evening, people who consumed Kuzhimanthi, Alfaham and Shawai from this hotel were admitted to the hospital due to severe vomiting and diarrhoea. Most of people developed vomiting, diarrhoea, body pain and uneasiness after eating the food and the number of affected people is likely to increase further.

State health minister Veena George informed that the licence of the restaurant has been cancelled. Action was taken based on a report submitted by the food safety commissioner. A case has been registered against the owner of the restaurant and an investigation is on.

Rise in Food Poisoning In Kerala

Incidents of food poisoning have been reported in various parts of the state in the recent past. The Food Safety department has been conducting inspections of hotels and restaurants in Kerala after these incidents.

Meanwhile, the food safety department has conducted inspection at 189 restaurants across the state and the licence of two have been cancelled and notices have been issued to 37 restaurants for lack of cleanliness.

In the wake of several food-poisoning incidents in the state, the Kerala Government on Friday issued new guidelines for catering services. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that as per the new guidelines, a licence for catering services has been made compulsory in the state and a health card is mandatory for employees.

Earlier on January 4, the Food Safety Department of the Kerala government conducted an inspection in 429 establishments across the state and shut down 43 hotels following the death of a woman in a suspected food poisoning incident at a religious event.

Recently, a nurse working at the Kottayam medical college died after consuming a dish from the eatery there.

