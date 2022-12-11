6th Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off Today; Know Route, Fair, Timing & Other Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off the nation’s sixth Vande Bharat Express train between Nagpur and Bilaspur, at Nagpur railway station in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BILASPUR-NAGPUR VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS TRAIN

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train will be operated by the Southeast Central Railways (SECR).

The Nagpur-Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express train will operate six days a week except on Saturday

It will have scheduled stops at Raipur, Durg and Gondia.

The Vande Bharat Express will complete one leg of the journey in about 5 hours and 20 minutes.

The Vande Bharat Express can run up to a maximum speed of 160 kmph and has travel classes like Shatabdi Train but with better facilities.

For AC chair car, a passenger needs to pay Rs 1,075 (along with optional meal), for executive chair car one must pay Rs 2,045 (along with optional meal).

India launched its first semi high-speed train, the Vande Bharat Express, in 2019. The train, developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, has an intelligent braking system, enabling better acceleration and deceleration.

All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard Wi-Fi and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs.



