NationalPolitics

7 Dead, Several Missing In Aizawl Amid Heavy Rain

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 47 mins ago
0 56 Less than a minute

Seven people died and several others went missing after a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning. “Seven people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated,” Mizoram DGP told newswire ANI.

Reportedly, the incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town. Five bodies have been recovered, while several others are still trapped under the debris, authorities at the site informed.


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 47 mins ago
0 56 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Noida Traffic Police Puts Green Nets To Protect Commuters From Direct Sunlight At Red Lights

12 hours ago

Who Is Bobby Kataria? Controversial Gurugram Influencer Arrested For Running ‘Human Trafficking’ Racket

12 hours ago

NCPCR Finds Major Lapses In Vivek Vihar Hospital

13 hours ago

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to Skip INDIA Bloc Meet on June 1

14 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow