7 Dead, Several Missing In Aizawl Amid Heavy Rain

Seven people died and several others went missing after a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl in Mizoram amid incessant rains on Tuesday morning. “Seven people have died as a stone quarry collapsed on the outskirts of Aizawl following incessant rains. Police personnel are engaged in rescue operations. The water levels of rivers are also rising and many people living in the riverside areas have been evacuated,” Mizoram DGP told newswire ANI.

Reportedly, the incident happened around 6 am in an area between Melthum and Hlimen on the southern outskirts of the Aizawl town. Five bodies have been recovered, while several others are still trapped under the debris, authorities at the site informed.