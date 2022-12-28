7 Dead, Several Others Injured In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow In Andhra’s Nellore

Breaking: 8 Feared Dead In Stampede At Chandrababu Naidu’s Roadshow In Andhra’s Nellore

Police said 7 people have lost their lives and the injured ones have been admitted to hospital.

Hyderabad: At least seven people — one of them a woman – died in a stampede at Chandrababu Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The stampede started as Naidu’s convoy was passing the area. Giving details, police said 7 people have lost their lives, and the injured ones have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

“Seven TDP workers lost their lives after a scuffle broke out between party workers during a public meeting being held by TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukuru of Nellore district today,” police said.

Eight persons died in a stampede at Ap https://t.co/nZny4ywniu N Chandrababu Naidu’s political public Rally Roadshow at Kandukuru in Nellore parliament constituency, AP#StampedeAndhraPradesh #8Dead #ChandraBabu #RoadShow pic.twitter.com/EwNqqfTBo8 — Lingaswamy Siddala Tv9 (@SwamyJourno) December 28, 2022

As per reports, seven people have been hospitalised and due to heavy rush, a lot of people fell into a drain, resulting in casualties.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu condoled the death of the victims and announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of deceased. he also met the injured victims in hospital.

The six deceased have been identified as D Ravindrababu, K Yanadi, Y Vijaya, K Raja, M Chinakondaiah and Purushottam.

Reports suggest that during the roadshow, three people died on the spot due to suffocation, two died while being taken to the hospital and two more TDP workers died while undergoing treatment.

Taking to Twitter, Nara Lokesh, TDP national general secretary and Naidu’s son wrote, “The death of TDP workers is a great loss to the party. My deepest condolences to their families. Arrangements have been made to provide better treatment for the injured.”



