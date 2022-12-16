Ulcers are sores that can appear on different regions of the body like the tongue, lips, gum and others. When eating spicy, sour, and salty foods, ulcers can cause significant discomfort.



Mouth Ulcers: 7 Home Remedies to Treat Sores Inside Your Mouth

Mouth Ulcers: Canker sores, commonly referred to as mouth ulcers, are uncomfortable sores that develop on the oral cavity’s mucous membrane. Ulcers frequently develop on the inner lips, gums, tongue, palate, or throat and can make it challenging to chew food. Stress, hormonal changes, and mouth injuries are a few of the reasons behind them. Some of the most common symptoms behind mouth ulcers are painful red, white or yellow-coloured blisters, issues in chewing, mouth area beginning to flam or even appetite loss.

6 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT MOUTH ULCERS

Salt Gargling: After fully gargling with lukewarm water and a spoonful of salt, be careful to rinse your mouth out with plain water to remove the salty flavour. This relieves discomfort and suffering. Clove Oil: Due to its eugenol and antibacterial qualities, clove is utilized in a variety of oral hygiene products. To gain relief, apply the oil directly to the ulcers. After using, rinse your mouth with warm water. Orange Juice: Vitamin C, which is abundant in this citrus cuisine, may help treat mouth ulcers. daily consumption of two glasses of orange juice that has just been squeezed. According to several research, mouth ulcers can result from a vitamin C deficiency. Honey: Apply honey to the ulcers and continue doing so for a few hours at a time. Honey’s antibacterial qualities can speed up the healing of any open wound. Coconut Oil: Every Indian home has coconut oil because of its adaptability and healing abilities. Apply the oil directly on the ulcers right before heading to bed. Ulcers can be treated naturally by coconut oil through its antibacterial properties. Turmeric: Turmeric is a common ingredient in Indian cuisine due to its antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. Turmeric is excellent in reducing mouth ulcer pain and inflammation in addition to fighting infections.

Most mouth ulcers heal on their own in a week or two without the need for medical attention.



