7 Injured In Twin Blasts In Jammu Narwal CCTV Captures Visuals; Army, Forensic Team On Spot

7 Injured After Twin Blasts Hit Jammu’s Narwal Area, CCTV Captures Visuals; Indian Army, Forensic Team On Spot

The area is a hub of commercial activity and remains busy throughout the day with people owning vehicles of all types visiting the place for repairs and maintenance. It has many shops of tyres, spare parts, junk dealers and car accessories.

Jammu: As many as six people were injured in twin blasts in the Narwal area of Jammu, said officials on Saturday. The blasts were reported in yard number 7 of Transport Nagar of Narwal, known as a hub of trucks. The area is also a hub of commercial activity and remains busy throughout the day with people owning vehicles of all types visiting the place for repairs and maintenance. It has many shops of tyres, spare parts, junk dealers and car accessories.

“Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured,” said ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh.

According to a visual shared by ANI, several police personnel was present at the spot of the blasts and those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital nearby. The area has been cordoned off.

#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

Several media outlets reported that a Mahendra Bolero was used in the first blast.

Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the first blast that took place in the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday morning is doing rounds on social media. As per the CCTV footage, the first blast happened at around 10:47 am on Saturday. In the visuals, people can be seen running when the first blast occurred in the scrab area of Narwal.

Ground zero CCTV footage of Narwal bomb blast #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/EFy07A5wQi — (@manjeet_dfoodie) January 21, 2023

Those injured in the explosions were identified as Suhail Iqbal (35), Sushil Kumar (26), Vishav Pratap (25), Vinod Kumar (52), Arun Kumar, Amit Kumar (40) and Rajesh Kumar (35).

J&K | Two explosions occurred in Narwal area of Jammu; at least 6 people injured. Visuals from the second site. pic.twitter.com/rPJVroqpWm — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jammu Deputy Mayor Baldev Singh Billawaria said, “There could be a militancy angle. They (terrorists) did something in Rajouri. Republic Day is approaching. Bharat Jodo Yatra is marching ahead. They want to do something to defame Jammu and Kashmir so that they can revive the militancy that is taking its last breaths.

“I asked the officers & they told me that only after an investigation will they be able to say if the blasts were accidental or linked to militancy. I’ve been told that 7 people are injured & some of them are critical,” he added.

The explosion also raises concern as senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in Jammu and Kashmir for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.



