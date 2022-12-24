7 Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion At Brick Kiln In Bihar’s Motihari, CM Nitish Expresses Grief

The incident took place at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari. Reportedly, the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar was among those killed.

7 Killed, 10 Injured In Explosion At Brick Kiln In Bihar’s East Champaran, CM Nitish Expresses Grief

Motihari: At least seven people were killed and several others were injured in an explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday evening. The incident took place at the brick kiln in the Ramgarhwa area in Motihari. Reportedly, the owner of the brick kiln, Mohd Ishrar was among those killed.

“The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have rushed to the spot. The rescue operation is also on,” said a statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

Those injured were admitted to a nearby government hospital. Several fire tenders were working at the site.

Expressing sorrow over the deaths, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said may the almighty give strength to the affected families to bear the loss of lives.

He directed officials to ensure that all injured persons get good treatment.

Topics



