7 Medical Students Suspended After Video Shows Sex Harassment During Ragging

Police said the investigation has started after Christian Medical College in Vellore reported the matter to them.

Chennai: Seven medical students were on Wednesday suspended from a college in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore after a purported video showed alleged sexual harassment during ragging. The video of the incident, which happened at Vellore’s Christian Medical College, has been shared widely on social media.

After the video went viral, the college sought a thorough police investigation and the police said the enquiry is underway. Police said the investigating started after Christian Medical College Vellore reported the matter to them.

The purported video shows what appears to be men in their briefs doing push-ups on a lawn, while water is being sprayed on a few others from what looks like a hose. In the video, a few students appear to attempt to swim in a puddle. In the meantime, a text appearing over the video accuses senior students of forcing juniors to do these acts.

On the other hand, the CMC authorities said the video appears to be old and added that they have suspended seven senior medical students.

“We have suspended seven senior students for alleged ragging and have given a police complaint seeking a thorough investigation,” a CMC official was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Police further stated that the CMC officials have given them an anonymous complaint over the incident.



