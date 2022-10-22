Saturday, October 22, 2022
7 People Injured Two Of Them Seriously In Blast At Bharat Petroleum Oil Depot Near Bhopal

Bhopal: Seven persons were injured when a blast took place at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) depot on the outskirts of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Saturday. “Six of the injured persons are either drivers or helpers of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), who were there to get fuel filled in their tankers,” said Sandhya Mishra, Khajuri police station in-charge. According to the sources, the condition of the two injured persons is serious.Also Read – Attacked By Stray Dogs, 5-Year-Old Dies In Madhya Pradesh

It is being reported that the blast occurred when petrol was being filled in the container of a tanker at the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) depot at around 8 pm on Friday at the oil depot located in the Bakania area. Also Read – On Way To Home For Diwali, 15 Labourers From UP Killed In Bus-Truck Collision In MP’s Rewa

“Two of them were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” Mishra added. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the police official said it might have occurred due to a short circuit. Also Read – BREAKING: Three Killed, Seven Injured After Explosion At Firecracker Factory In MP’s Morena





Source link

