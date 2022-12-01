Thursday, December 1, 2022
7 Students Injured as Violent Clash Breaks Out in Delhi University’s North Campus, Complaint Filed

According to the police, the incident happened at around 4 PM. 

The ABVP said it has registered a complaint with Maurice Nagar police station.
Delhi University Clash Latest Update: At least 7 students were injured in a violent clash that broke out at 4 PM inside Delhi University’s North Campus. Giving details, police said around 10 to 12 students belonging to ABVP and Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta group on Thursday engaged in a clash near a tea stall in Delhi University’s North Campus. According to the police, the incident happened at around 4 PM.

“We have received seven medico-legal cases… all the gathering at HRH hospital has dispersed except the injured and those accompanying them,” said a senior police officer, adding legal action is being initiated as per the complaints.

In the meantime, the ABVP in statement claimed that some outsiders had misbehaved with the girl students of the varsity belonging to ABVP and also attacked them.

“We have registered a complaint with Maurice Nagar police station. Outsiders and some other groups were involved in it,” the ABVP statement said.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 9:23 PM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 9:23 PM IST





