7 Things You Must DO For a Successful Career Growth

Vastu Tips For Bright Future: 7 Things You Must DO For Successful Career Growth

Career is a vital aspect in one’s life. Stress of having a good career and earning a good amount of money is inevitable. And nowadays getting a job and promotion is really tough due to a lot of competition. Everybody says that luck and hard work is the key to achieve a good career. But is this enough? Parul Yadav, Vastu expert of All India Institute of Occult Science says ”No! There are plenty of people who work hard and have good luck, but still, they are sitting ideally at their homes. This is where Vastu shastra role comes. Vastu is a Vedic science which clearly works on our surrounding energies. And when our surroundings are better and full of positivity then it gives a boost to our luck and hard work.”

Vastu clearly stresses on the benefits of placing things or living in the right directions. When we sit in the right direction the energy of that direction gets synchronized to our energies and helps us in achieving our goals. Every direction has a role to play. If we understand this concept, then we can attain a lot of benefits by balancing the directions and creating positive energy in our house and workspace. Here are 7 things that you definitely do for an instant career growth.

Vastu Tips For a Successful Career:

Sit facing north, east or northeast direction. Preferred room should be southwest or West -southwest if you are a manager or owner. And students or people searching for a job can use east, north or northeast rooms. North direction is good for getting new career opportunities.

East direction is good for attaining knowledge and wisdom.

Northeast direction is good for concentration and determination.

Ensure that while sitting, the wall should be on your back. It provides support and strength.

Keep your electronic items such as laptop phones, chargers, and iPad in the southeast direction to get the maximum benefit from these gadgets.

Keep natural plants and flowers in the southeast direction. You can also light an aroma lamp or candle in this direction to get extra boost and passion in your career.

Try to have an open space near your work desk and it should be clutter free and well organized. As it is imperative that an organized desk equals an organized mind.

Things to keep in mind:

Do not have a window in the south direction.

Room should be well lit. And natural sunlight is best.

If you are a student, then you can hang the Goddess Saraswati photo on the East wall to get blessings from the goddess.

Furniture ie. desk, table, chairs should be of wooden material. And the desk should be of rectangle or square shape only, avoid round or any other different shapes.

Never place a mirror in your working or studying area; it can lead to a distracted and puzzled mind.

Door of the room should be in the East, north or west direction only.

Do not use artificial flowers in the room; it can create stagnant and negative energy.

You can hang mountains pictures on the south wall. It increases strength and support.

And to remove negativity and stagnant energy from the room, put sea salt in mopping water.



