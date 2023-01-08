7 Year Old Dies After Being Hit By Truck While Crossing Road In Dense Fog

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck while crossing a road in dense fog in the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah district.
Lucknow: A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck while crossing a road in dense fog in the Friends Colony police station area of Etawah district on Sunday.
Following the incident, locals blocked the road demanding financial assistance for the victim’s family, the police said.
Shushant Kumar was hit by a truck in Udaipura village in the morning. He died on the spot, Station House Officer of Friends Colony police station Vivek Kumar said.
The roadblock was lifted after several hours after persuasion by officials, he said, adding a search is on to nab the truck driver.
Published Date: January 8, 2023 8:24 PM IST
