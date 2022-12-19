Menu
Search
National

7 Year old Tweet Predicted Messi Would Lift FIFA World Cup On 18 December Check It here

By: admin

Date:


However, amid all the celebrations and hysteria, a seven-year-old tweet sprung out to bewilder the best of minds.

Tweet, Messi, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup Final 2022, Argentina, France, World Cup, Lionel Messi, Lusail Stadium, Qatar, night. He became the first man to score in the last 16, quarter-final, semi-final, fifa, fifa record 2022, messi fifa records 2022, messi break records in fifa, fifa world cup records broken, fifa world cup 2022 records made, mbappe record fifa, fifa world cup 2022, fifa world cup 2022 final, google broke record fifa, google fifa recod, sundar pichai, google news, google, Sports News, Latest Sports News, Lionel Messi news, Lionel Messi age, Lionel Messi goal, Lionel Messi captain, Lionel Messi records, Arg vs Fra, Arg vs Fra live streaming, Arg vs Fra lineups, Arg vs Fra Team News, Arg vs Fra predictions, Arg vs Fra live updates, Arg vs Fra live score online, Arg vs Fra scores and updates, Argentina vs France, Kylian Mbappe
7-Year-old Tweet Predicted Messi Would Lift FIFA World Cup On 18 December | Check It Out

FIFA World Cup Final 2022: Argentina defeated France 4-2 in the penalty shootout to win their third World Cup title and Lionel Messi’s first at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi gave Argentina the lead at 23 minutes as the Argentine captain converted from the spot to put the whole stadium in frenzy. With this goal, Messi also became the first player ever to score in the group stage, round of 16, quarterfinal, semi-final, and final in a single World Cup.

Millions of people united together in the historic triumph of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final. People erupted in waves of joy, there was a great celebratory uproar all around the globe when Lionel Messi lifted the cup breaking records.

However, amid all the celebrations and hysteria, a seven-year-old tweet sprung out to bewilder the best of minds. The tweet was posted by José Miguel Polanco with the handle @josepolanco10. José Miguel Polanco tweeted on March 21, 2015 at 1:57 AM: “December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years,” read the tweet.

CHECK OUT THE TWEET HERE

This was Messi’s World Cup — and that was rubber-stamped as he was named the player of the tournament. The 35-year-old finally got his hands on football’s biggest prize, scoring seven goals en route to hoisting the trophy high into the Qatar night. He became the first man to score in the last 16, quarter-final, semi-final, and final of the same edition and wins the individual accolade for a second time.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 6:07 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleAteneo’s Ange Koume regains old form, wins UAAP Finals MVP
Next articleManali’ Winter Carnival Is Back! Know It All About The Snowy Fest
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. TOB keeps you updated with everything happening in India and the world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of TOB is formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. TOB is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news.

The latest

© 2022 . All Rights Reserved. Made by Suhrid Ghosh