70 Satellites Likely To Be Launched in 5 Years; First Unmanned Gaganyaan Project Mission in Dec: ISRO Chief

The ISRO chairman stated that the space agency was preparing to launch 70 satellites over the next five years.

ISRO Chief S Somanath

New Delhi: ISRO chairman S Somanath on Tuesday said the space agency has completed the design for the next round of moon missions – Chandrayaan 4 and 5 – and is in the process of seeking government approval for the same. Moreover, the primary objective of the Chandrayaan-4 mission includes bringing back moon rocks and soil to earth after a soft landing on the lunar surface, launching a spacecraft from the moon, demonstrating a space docking experiment in lunar orbit and getting the samples back to earth.

“We have a series of missions to go to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is over. Now, design for Chandrayaan 4 and 5 has been completed and we are seeking approval of the government,” Somanath told reporters here on the sidelines of an event organized by the All India Council for Technical Education and Indian Space Association, news agency PTI reported.

Previously, ISRO officials had said that the eagerly anticipated launch for the Chandrayaan-4 mission is scheduled for 2028. Additionally, the ISRO chairman stated that the space agency was preparing to launch 70 satellites over the next five years. This will also include a constellation of low earth orbit satellites to meet the requirements of different ministries and departments of the government.

According to Somnath, the 70 satellites include four for the NAVIC regional navigation system to provide positioning, navigation and time service, INSAT 4D weather satellites, the Resourcesat series of satellites, Cartosat satellites for remote sensing and high resolution imaging.

Additionally, Somanath stated that the space agency was planning to develop the Oceansat series of satellites and technology demonstration satellites 01 and 02 to demonstrate electric propulsion systems, and quantum key distribution technologies.

Venus Mission Update

The ISRO was also developing data relay satellites for the Gaganyaan mission, high throughput satellites for providing internet connectivity and GSAT satellite which was getting ready for shipping to the US for launch on a Falcon rocket of SpaceX, he said.

Somanath said the space agency was also planning to launch a series of earth observation satellites over the next five years.

The ISRO chief said the mission to Venus, earlier being planned by the agency, has been put on the backburner. “We are re-evaluating the mission,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

first unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan project was scheduled for launch in December

Somanath added that the first unmanned mission of the Gaganyaan project was scheduled for launch in December this year. All the stages of the rocket have already reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota, he stated .

The Crew Module is getting ready at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Thiruvananthapuram and the service module was under integration at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bangalore, Somanath said. The Crew Escape system has already reached Sriharikota. ISRO chief was quoted as saying to PTI, “All systems are reaching Sriharikota in the next one to one-and-a-half month where final testing and integration will happen.”

