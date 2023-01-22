Home

Bihar Road Rage: 70-Year-Old Crushed To Death After Being Dragged For 8 Km On Car Bonnet

The incident has reminded people of a similar case in the national capital where a girl died after coming under a moving car which dragged her for several kilometres.

Bihar cops are investigating the matter (Representative image)

Bihar Road Rage Case: In yet another road rage incident, this time from Bihar, a 70-year-old man was crushed to death after being dragged on an SUV’s bonnet for 8 km in East Champaran district. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Chaudhury who is a resident of Bangara village. The incident took place on Friday when Chaudhury was crossing the Bangara road near Kotawa on NH-28 on his bicycle, TOI reported. According to the eyewitness, the driver of the SUV kept on driving despite the man kept on pleading with him to stop the car.

SHO of Piprakothi police station, Anuj Kumar Singh, said the car had been seized and police were verifying the name of its owner from the district transport office. “The SUV was coming from Gopalganj side. He kept on clinging to the bonnet for almost an hour. The locals also chased the vehicle on their bikes and informed the police about the incident,” he told TOI.

The car belonged to a doctor in Motihari, TOI quoted sources as saying. “The Kotawa police has lodged a case of an accident,” said Motihari SDPO Arur Kumar Gupta. The CCTV footage of the nearby areas was also checked to identify the driver.

Following this inside, the locals sat in a protest demanding the arrest of the accused. The matter was pacified after circle officer Niranjan Kumar Mishra assured them of strict action against the accused.

The body was sent to Motihari Sadar hospital for an autopsy, the police said.

The incident has reminded people of a similar case in the national capital where a girl died after coming under a moving car which dragged her for several kilometres.



