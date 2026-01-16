Home

News

Gurugram, Faridabad to get direct Namo Bharat link to Noida Airport: 72 km high-speed corridor in plans, check route details

The project will stand out as an integrated transport design and will have a total of 22 stations. Out of these 22 stations, 11 are designated for Namo Bharat trains and 11 for metro stations.

Representational Image

Namo Bharat corridor

Surajpur in Greater Noida

Infrastructure of the corridor

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Better airport connectivity

The upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh is going to transform travel across the Delhi-NCR region. The impact will not be seen in the air but on the ground too. For this, a new high-speed corridor named the Namo Bharat (RRTS) corridor is being planned so that Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad can be directly connected with the airport. It will also ensure less traffic. The detailed report of the project has been submitted by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). The project report has been given to the centre. The corridor is likely to be spread across 72.44 kilometres and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 20,360 crores.The Namo Bharat corridor will function as a great connectivity corridor for Delhi-NCR, as it will connect cities like Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, and Faridabad with Jewar airport. The objective of the corridor is to reduce the travel time and eliminate the dependency on traffic-packed roads. According to the officials, the corridor will help the passengers to reach the terminal directly.The corridor is being made as an interchange hub for which the most prominent region for the plan is Surajpur in Greater Noida. Surajpur will be acting as the meeting point for both the Ghaziabad-Jewar Airport Namo Bharat line and the Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida rail corridor, which was proposed by the Haryana government.The project will stand out as an integrated transport design and will have a total of 22 stations. Out of these 22 stations, 11 are designated for Namo Bharat trains and 11 for metro stations. The metro on the Aqua Line will also be incorporated into the corridor, which will essentially benefit the residents living in Noida West, along with some areas near Char Murti Chowk. In addition, the planned light metro, which will connect Film City to Jewar Airport, will use a similar infrastructure to the Namo Bharat corridor. This will greatly reduce the cost of construction and offer a smooth transfer to passengers.The amalgamation of a high-speed regional rail, metro services, and light rail, all on one corridor, will help planners to create an effective connectivity system across Delhi-NCR. Once the project is completed, the Namo Bharat corridor’s connection with Noida Airport will change the mobility.