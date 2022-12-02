Friday, December 2, 2022
72-Year-Old Woman Turns Off Ventilator Twice Because The Sound ‘Annoyed’ Her; Arrested

Police and prosecutors said in a statement that the suspect is alleged to have switched off a 79-year-old woman’s ventilator and, despite then being told by staff that it was vital for the patient, switched it off again later in the evening.

72-Year-Old Woman Turns Off Ventilator Twice Because The Sound ‘Annoyed’ Her; Arrested (Image: Freepik, Representational)

Berlin: A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate’s ventilator – twice – because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday. The woman was jailed on suspicion of attempted manslaughter following the incident at a hospital in the southwestern city of Mannheim on Tuesday evening.

First of all, the 72-year-old is said to have switched off the device at an unspecified time before 8:00 p.m. after feeling disturbed by the noise coming from the oxygen device, reported the Guardian. Although the suspect was informed by the hospital staff that the oxygen supply was a vital measure, she is said to have switched off the device again around 9:00 p.m.

The older patient had to be revived and, while her life is not in danger, still requires intensive care, authorities said.




Published Date: December 2, 2022 5:03 PM IST





