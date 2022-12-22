JEE Main 2023 Key Controversies: Here is a look at all the controversies that are taking place during the JEE Main 2023 registration process this year. #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers Trends on Twitter.

JEE Main 2023 Key Controversies: Following the announcement of the Joint Entrance Examination(JEE) Main 2023 dates by the National Testing Agency (NTA) — the exam conducting body, Aspirants are now trending #JEEMain2023 on the microblogging site – Twitter and demanding that the January session be postponed. Lakhs of students have taken to social media to express their concerns, tagging authorities such as PM Modi, the Official Twitter Account of the NTA, Dharmendra Pradhan, and using hashtags such as #JEEMain2023inApril, #postponejanattempt, #75GoBack, #JusticeForDroppers, however, many queries and controversies remain unanswered and unnoticed. Here is a look at all the controversies that are taking place during the JEE Main 2023 registration process this year.

JEE Main 2023 Key Controversies

What is JEE Main 75 % Per Cent Eligibility Criteria? Explained

As per the JEE Main 2023 Information Bulletin, admission to B.E. / B.Tech / B.Arch / B.Planning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75% marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards .

. JEE Main Eligibility Criteria For SC/ST Candidates: For SC/ST candidates the qualifying marks would be 65% in the Class 12/qualifying examination. The candidate is also required to pass in each of the subjects of Class 12 / qualifying examination.

NCPCR Take on JEE Main Eligibility Criteria

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), an Indian statutory body, has urged the NTA to revise the JEE Main 2023 examination dates. The Child Rights Commission has also requested that the testing agency remove the 75% eligibility criteria. An NCPCR letter addressing the NTA said, “The commission has received a complaint from Mr. Navneet Kumar, Bihar stating that the dates if the JEE Main 2023 were announced one month before the final session-1. In addition, in 2020, four months prior to the exam, NTA finalised and announced dates of the first session-1.” “75 percent eligibility criteria are unfair for aspirants who took a year drop,” NCPCR further said, adding that the notice period of one month is not enough and it is ‘unfair and unjust’ for the JEE Main 2023 aspirants.

All India Students Union (AISU) sent a representation to the Ministry of Education

The All India Students Union (AISU) sent a representation to the Ministry of Education addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 examination dates. The letter was submitted on Tuesday(December 200. The letter even asked for the removal of the 75 per cent eligibility criteria.

The students also stated that the 75% eligibility criteria reintroduced this year for examinees prevented many from writing JEE Main the following year, as many students scored below it. The students are demanding that the criteria be removed.

“Considering JEE Main 2023 Session-I in last week of Jan 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 would most probably be conducted in May 2023. But if NTA accepts the aspirants’ demand and reschedules the Session-I to April 2023, JEE Advanced 2023 could be conducted in June 2023. So there’s a difference of just one month between the decision of the NTA and students’ demand,” reads the letter.

JEE Main 2023 Dates VS CBSE/ State Boards Examination

Engineering students have been demanding that the January session of JEE Main 2023, which is scheduled to take place between January 24 and 31, be rescheduled or postponed because the dates clash with the CBSE board exam practical exams.

Bihar Board VS JEE Main 2023 Dates

Several students are claiming that Bihar board Class 12 exams are starting on February 1, 2023, and therefore want NTA to be considerate towards them. The Class 12 Bihar board practical exams will be held between January 10 and January 20, 2023. What could be a sigh of relief for the JEE Aspirants, is that the JEE Main exam dates will not clash with the Bihar Board Class 12 practical examination. However, according to the BSEB Class 12 datesheet 2023, Bihar Board will conduct the Class 12 annual exams between February 1 and February 11, 2023.

Assam Board VS JEE Main 2023 Dates

As per media reports, In Assam, the Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will conduct the HS 2nd year Practical exams between January 25 to February 15, 2023. If this schedule is followed, students in the Science stream will be required to appear for their practicals during the first session of JEE Main 2023.

CBSE Board VS JEE Main 2023 Dates

The JEE Main Session 1 examination will be held between January 24 to 31, 2023 except on Republic Day. However, the CBSE Class 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2023, while practical exams will be conducted in the month of January.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 in January So Less Preparation Time For Board Examinee, Other Students

Engineering aspirants have also urged the NTA to hold the first session of the JEE Main 2023 in April as they claim, they did not get enough time for preparation. Aspirants have started a Twitter campaign called #jeemainsinapril, claiming that Session-1 in January will cause a lot of mental stress for Aspirants.

HERE JEE Main 2023 Aspirants DEMANDS: Check Tweets Here

