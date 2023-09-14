7th Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023: A Star-Studded Lineup with Ananya Pandey, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Malaika Arora & More

The much-awaited 7th Edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023, partnered by Amazon India & Godrej Expert, was a grand success leaving an incredible mark in the world of fashion and entertainment. Celebrating the years style icons, the red carpet included the biggest names in the industry such as Jeetendra, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Sonu Sood, Malaika Arora, Mouni Roy, Jackky Bhagnani, Sharad Kelkar, Sanya Malhotra and more. The most loved anchor and actor Maniesh Paul hosted the show along with Kubbra Sait and won the Most Stylish OTT Debutant award for his power-packed performance.

07th Edition Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023 with Bollywoods Finest Celebrities

Lokmat honoured Ananya Pandey with the title of “Most Stylish Glam Icon“, while Tiger Shroff was bestowed with the accolade of “Most Stylish Action Star“, The Most Stylish Humanitarian award was handed to Sonu Sood this year, in recognition of his exceptional services to society. Shilpa Shetty, known for her impeccable style and dedication to fitness and healthy living was honoured with the Lokmat Most Stylish Power Icon Award.

The glamour quotient soared higher with the presence of divas like Malaika Arora and Nushrratt Bharucha, who were bestowed with Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista and Most StylishTrendsetter, respectively. Suniel Shetty earned the “Most Stylish Timeless Icon” accolade.

Lokmat Most Stylish awards 2023 winners list is given below with the category and the winners name:

Winner Category Stebin Ben Most Stylish Music Performer Nita Shilimkar Most Stylish Content Creator Ishaan Khattar Most Stylish Youth Icon (Male) Pooja Hegde Most Stylish Youth Icon ( Female) Terence Lewis Most Stylish Choreographer Esha Gupta Most Stylish Glamorous Diva Randeep Hooda Most Stylish Trendsetter (Male) Radhika Madan Most Stylish Breakthrough Talent Shantanu & Nikhil Most Stylish Designers (Male) Palki Sharma Most Stylish Journalist Shalin Bhanot Most Stylish TV Personality Malaika Arora Most Stylish Iconic Fashionista Rakul Preet Most Stylish Promising Actress Shilpa Shetty Most Stylish Power Icon Maniesh Paul Most Stylish OTT Debutant Sonu Sood Most Stylish Humanitarian Ananya Panday Most Stylish Glam Icon Shilpa Rao Most Stylish Singer Karan Bothara Most Stylish Entrepreneur Tiger Shroff Most Stylish Action Star Suniel Shetty Most Stylish Timeless Icon Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Stylish Trendsetter (Female) Saiee Manjrekar Most Stylish Gen Z Performer Jackky Bhagnani Most Stylish Producer Sharad Kelkar Most Stylish Path Breaker (Male) Mouni Roy Most Stylish Path Breaker (Female) Saiyami Kher Most Stylish Inspiring Performer Sanya Malhotra Most Stylish Gamechanger

Rishi Darda, Joint Managing & Editorial Director of Lokmat shared, “We are overjoyed to experience yet another year of outstanding fashion and elegance. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is more than just a ceremony; its a celebration of emerging talents, originality and progressive thinking. It is your collective dedication and enthusiasm that fuel this celebration of style, making it possible for us to recognize and honour those who dare to dream differently. In the world of fashion and entertainment, where trends evolve at lightning speed, the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards has consistently provided a platform for the brilliant minds and creative souls who shape the industrys landscape. Its a stage where innovation, artistry, and individuality shine brilliantly. We appreciate the continuous support from our sponsors, partners, and the whole industry.“

Apart from Amazon India & Godrej Expert, this years partners include G2 snacks, MTDC, Bright Outdoor Media and gifting partners also include Ami’s Label, MJ Label, Oceana Clutches, Better Body Bombay and mCaffeine.

