7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked For Govt Employees, Pensioners of THIS State

7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees, Pensioners of THIS State. Check How Much Salary Will Increase

7th Pay Commission: Issuing an order, the Telangana government said it has revised its existing DA/DR from 17.29 per cent to 20.02 per cent, effective retrospectively from July 1, 2021.

7th Pay Commission Update

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing cheers to thousands of state employees, the Telangana government increased the dearness allowance for them and pensioners by 2.73 per cent. The move from the state government will benefit over 7.2 lakh government employees and pensioners of the state.

The state government said that the employees will receive their arrears of dearness allowance between July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, in the General Provident Fund (GPF) account.

The arrears of the dearness allowance will be paid to employees who are due to retire on superannuation on May 31, 2023. And those employees are exempted to make contributions to the General Provident Fund during the last four months of their service. And for the pensioners, the arrears will be paid along with their pension of January 2023.

For the pensioners, the dearness relief arrears between July 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022, will be paid in eight instalments. The state government said that the process for the same will start in February 2023, payable in March 2023.

After the announcement was made, some of the employees claimed that the DA for July 2021 has been released and that the DAs for January 2022, July 2022, and January 2023 are still pending.

The state government said it has revised the DA to all the full-time/contingent employees whose remuneration has been revised as per Revised Pay Scales of 2010. Apart from this, the Telangana government has sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of Rs.100/- per month to the part-time assistants and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) from July 1, 2021.



