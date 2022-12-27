7th Pay Commission: New Year Bonanza For Govt Employees of THIS State. 12% Hike in DA, DR Announced

7th Pay Commission BIG Update: “Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted”, announced Tripura CM Manik Saha.

7th Pay Commission: Reports suggested that the matter is up for cabinet discussion and deliberation soon.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Ahead of New Year 2023, the Tripura government has announced a massive hike in DA (Dearness allowance) and DR (Dearness relief) for its employees and pensioners. With this move, more than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted in the state.

“Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted”, announced Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Earlier in August, ahead of the assembly election in the northeastern state, Tripura Cabinet had cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from 1 July.

7th Pay Commission: How to calculate Dearness Allowance?

In simple terms, DA means a cost-of-living adjustment that is offered to the government employees. The dearness allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.



