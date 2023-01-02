7th Pay Commission: Tamil Nadu Hikes Dearness Allowance for Government Employees
Terming the DA hike a ‘New Year gift,’ he appealed to the staff to cooperate with the government in its efforts aimed at people’s welfare and prosperity.
Chennai: The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on Sunday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees including teachers, pensioners and family pensioners from 34 per cent to 38 per cent with immediate effect. Notably, the increase would benefit about 16 lakh staff and the decision was taken after considering the representation of government employees.
Though the move would entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 2,359 crore, the government has taken up the financial burden considering the welfare of state employees.
On the protest of government teachers seeking ‘equal pay for equal work’, he said a committee of three top officials, headed by Finance Secretary-Expenditure, would be set up. The government has decided to take steps based on the recommendations of the panel, he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
Published Date: January 2, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Updated Date: January 2, 2023 1:28 AM IST
