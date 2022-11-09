Wednesday, November 9, 2022
National

7th Pay Commission To be Constituted in Karnataka to Revise Salary Of Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Karnataka Chief Minister Besavaraj Bommai said the chairman of the commission, who will review the pay scale for state government employees, has been named as Sudhakar Rao, a former chief secretary.

7th Pay Commission: Earlier, Besavaraj Bommai had said that a commission would be established to update government employee salaries.
7th Pay Commission: Earlier, Besavaraj Bommai had said that a commission would be established to update government employee salaries.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday announced that the 7th Pay Commission will be established to review the pay scale for state government employees. Giving details, Bommai said the chairman of the commission, who will review the pay scale for state government employees, has been named as Sudhakar Rao, a former chief secretary.

The development comes after an earlier petition to the government for the appointment of a retired High Court judge as the chairperson of the 7th Pay Commission was submitted by a joint action committee of numerous associations of government employees.

Earlier in March this year, Bommai had said that a commission would be established to update government employee salaries. More than six lakh employees in the election-bound state would have their salary prospects covered by the proposed pay commission.




Published Date: November 9, 2022 6:56 PM IST





