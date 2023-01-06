7th Pay Commission Update No HRA In THESE Conditions Under Updated Rules Laid Down By Government News
Here are some conditions under which no House Rent Allowance will be given to government employees under updated rules laid down by the central government.
7th PAY COMMISSION UPDATES: The rules for House Rent Allowance (HRA) have been updated by the government due to which, in some cases, there will be no HRA given to government employees. The rules have been revised by the Department of Expenditure (DoE) under the Ministry of Finance.
WHAT IS HOUSE RENT ALLOWANCE?
House Rent Allowance (HRA) is given to salaried individuals who live in rented houses in order to meet the expenses related to such an accommodation. It comes in three categories: X, Y and Z.
- ‘X’ is for areas with a population of 50 lakh and more. As recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC), HRA is given at 24%.
- ‘Y’ is for regions with population between 5 lakh and 50 lakh. It is given at 16%.
- ‘Z’ is given where the population is below 5 lakh. It is given at 8%.
NO HRA UNDER THESE CONDITIONS:
- If the employee shares government accommodation allotted to another government servant.
- If he/she resides in a residence allotted to their parents/son/daughter by any of these: central/state government, autonomous public sector undertaking and semi-government organisations (municipality, port trust, nationalised banks, LIC etc.).
- If the spouse of a government servant has been given a residence by any of the aforementioned entities in the same station as the government servant, and whether the employee stays in that accommodation, or separately on rent.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 4:59 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Sunny Leone Steals Hearts In a Black Short Dress, Ranbir Kapoor’s Phone Wallpaper Has an Unmissable Picture Of Rishi Kapoor- Watch News
[ad_1] Sunny Leone looked absolutely stunning and made heads turn as she donned a black short dress teamed with high...
What Your Birth Date Reveals About Your Personality? News
[ad_1] Numerology and Birth Date: Based on your birth date, you can determine the type of person you are. Check...
List of Engineering Entrance Exam to Apply This Month News
[ad_1] Engineering Entrance Exams 2023: In this article, we have compiled a list of the engineering entrance exams that can...
Winter Care Tips: How To Keep Yourself Warm And Healthy During Harsh Cold Weather
[ad_1] The harsh cold weather can take a bad toll on our health. So we need to take care of...
IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City Slip 2023 Out at agnipathvayu.cdac.in; Check Direct Link, Exam Date Here News
[ad_1] IAF Agniveer Vayu Exam City Slip 2023 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in: Candidates who have applied for the IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023...
Kantara Actor Kishore Calls KGF: Chapter 2 News
[ad_1] Kantara actor Kishore recently called KGF: Chapter 2 'mindless' and said it was not his type of cinema. Kantara...
Average Rating