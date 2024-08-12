8 A(Stars) and Beyond: How Oakridge’s Cambridge Curriculum Fuels Student Success

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, continues to stand out for its commitment to a holistic educational approach, seamlessly integrating academic rigour with personal development. This dedication is reflected in the school’s impressive 2024 Cambridge results, showcasing the effectiveness of its comprehensive curriculum.

IGCSE topper Sushaeni Reddy being invested as the Technology Head at the Investiture Ceremony 2024

A Remarkable Achievement

Sushaeni Reddy’s exceptional performance, achieving 8 A*s in her IGCSE exams, stands as a testament to her dedication and the supportive environment at Oakridge. Reflecting on her accomplishment, she shares, “Honestly, I’m exhilarated. It took a lot of hard work and a methodical approach, like using revision flashcards and focusing on my weaknesses through topical questions. I couldn’t have done it without the support of others as well.“

Principal Baljeet Oberoi comments on Sushaenis success, saying, “Sushaenis achievement of scoring 8 A*s in the IGCSE exams is truly remarkable. Her dedication and hard work, combined with the supportive environment at Oakridge, have led to this outstanding accomplishment. We are incredibly proud of her.“

A Holistic Approach to Education

Ms. Anuradha Varma, Head of IGCSE at Oakridge International School, Bachupally, highlights how the school’s supportive environment contributes to such achievements. “At Oakridge Bachupally, we are committed to providing an environment that fosters continuous improvement. Our teachers go beyond academics, guiding students to develop strong learning strategies and a growth mindset. Sushaenis accomplishment is a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication, hard work, and the supportive network we cultivate at our school.“

Sushaeni, who has been part of the Cambridge curriculum since Grade 2, echoes this sentiment. “The Cambridge curriculum has a holistic approach. It stimulates out-of-the-box thinking and develops critical thinking skills through fun textbook activities and general coursework. The school’s encouragement of extracurricular activities also diversifies learning and promotes innovative thinking.”

Principal Baljeet Oberoi elaborates on the curriculum’s benefits, emphasizing its focus on collaboration, communication, and critical thinking. “The Cambridge curriculum enhances skills like collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and creativity. The active learning strategies and assessment rigour ensure that students are well-prepared for today’s world.“

Looking Ahead

The Cambridge programme at Oakridge benefits from its association with Nord Anglia Education, offering global exposure and opportunities in sustainable development, EDI, and social impact. Principal Baljeet Oberoi explains, “This enhances our Cambridge programme with opportunities to develop attributes like confidence, responsibility, reflection, innovation, and engagement.”

Sushaeni‘s advice to her peers is to embrace the curriculum fully: “Enjoying what you learn makes it easier to think outside the box and engage deeply with the material.”

Looking forward, Oakridge plans to further enrich its Cambridge programme with personalized learning opportunities through AI and aims to apply for the Duke of Edinburgh awards. “These enhancements will ensure our students benefit from a well-rounded education,” says Baljeet Oberoi.

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, remains dedicated to fostering excellence, ensuring that students like Sushaeni Reddy are well-prepared for their future academic and career endeavours.

