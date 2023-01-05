8 Best Uber Cool Places In Noida To Hangout With Your Gang

Noida: Let’s catch up, it has been so long, But where do we go? The only valid question is “Kahan chalna hai.” No matter since how long you have been living in a city or town, one needs to put o

Best Places to Hangout In Noida With Fiends

Noida: Let’s catch up, it has been so long, But where do we go? The only valid question is “Kahan chalna hai.” No matter since how long you have been living in a city or town, one needs to put on their thinking caps when it comes pick a hangout space with your gang. Noida is one the upcoming urban scape that still requires lots of exploration. Hence, lots of new outlets, place keep sprouting in this area of NCR.

Noida may not be the ideal tourist spot, but here are some uber cool zones to hang out with your gang. Here is a list of places that one can bookmark for your next outing in Noida.

DLF Mall of Noida

Yes, we know this is the one-stop-shop for everything. From going for food hopping, shopping spree or just casually hanging out, DLF is for you. There are multiple food joints like Chili, Pirates of The Grill, Café Delhi Heights, Soda Bottle Openerwala and more. Also, for trying your taste buds on a new cuisine, there is Burma Burma, Kylin (Japanese restaurant) too. In addition to this there is a colourful food court on the top floor with cuisine from all over India.

From budget to high-end, allbrands acan be found at this huge mall for clothes, footwere, traditional, bookstore, eyewear and what not.

Are you bored, then hop on the gaming zone arena here and chillax with fun rides and arcade games.

Smaaash, Noida

Gamer, are you? From old scholl arcade gaming to present day driven virtual games are all available here. Bowling is one of the most sought after activity here with a small, cozy bar-restaurant just adjacent to it.

Snow World, Noida

Delhi has everything but snow and if you just cant’wait to enjoy that snow flake to settle on your nose, then go to Snow World, an amusement park in DLF Mall. People can enjoy a good time snowboarding, snowball fighting and more here for a limited time though.

Check out their website for latest update eon time, tickets and more.

Mystery Rooms, Noida

Clues, Rooms, decoding crpyted letters – want to be Sherlocked? At some point either while watching those crime movies, shows or reading books or may be while watching CID, we have all thought about how good we might be if ever needed be to escape with clues. Here is a simulation of that feeling, in Noida. Mystery Rooms in Noida pffers theme based rooms for your group wherein you will looked inside for an or so and have to make escape with help of multiple clues at every corner.

Sounds fun? It is. Go to theor official website and it is best advised to make pre-booking to avoid last moment ‘no slot’heart-break. It is a good atleast, one-time hang out zone.

Sec 104 ki Market

Sector 104 has recently turned out to be a cool spot for cafes, restaurants and bars. For ones looking out for feel-good and Insta-worthy café, there are multiple eateries here. Xero Degrees, Spezia Bistro, Sardar ji Baksh, Big Yellow Door, La’Pino and few more are some budget friendly joints to have good day and good memories.

Logix Mall

Another fun mall in Noida. There is small gaming zone here with bowling too. People come here for watching movies, gamezone, shopping and most importantly its terrace. What’s special about it? There is a chain of good, little pricey –restro-bar-lounges. I Sacked Newton, Sky house, Imperfecto and few more. It is a good place for those little office gatherings too.

Glued Reloaded

Another happening space in a nook of Noida is Glued. Another gaming place with arcade games, snooker tables, in-house small food outlets and more. This place is mostly know for organsisng sports match screenings every now and then.

While these are some good place to enjoy good wholesome time with your friends, there are also more restaurants, eateries in Sector 18.



