Note: It is important to know that there are two main types of WhatsApp plugins. Click-to-Chat buttons simply open the WhatsApp app on your visitor’s phone so they can message you. Automated Messaging tools (using the API) allow you to send automated order notifications or create chatbots.

Quick Overview: Best WhatsApp Plugins for WordPress

# Plugin Starting Price Free Plan? Best For 🥇 WPChat $49/year ✅ Multi-platform chat with AI-powered support 🥈 PushEngage $91/year ✅ WhatsApp order updates, cart recovery, and a free click-to-chat widget 🥉 Uncanny Automator $149/year ✅ Building complex WhatsApp automation workflows 4 WPForms $49.50/year ✅ Sending WhatsApp notifications from form submissions 5 Tidio $24.17/month ✅ Managing WhatsApp alongside live chat and email 6 Buttonizer $10/month ✅ Highly customizable floating WhatsApp buttons 7 JoinChat €96/year ✅ Simple WhatsApp button with analytics tracking 8 Simple Chat Button Free ✅ Lightweight, no-frills WhatsApp chat button

Why Add WhatsApp Chat to WordPress?

Full ownership: You stay in control of your website, data, and customer conversations.

How I Tested and Reviewed WhatsApp Plugins I tested these plugins by installing each one on a live WordPress site and using it the way a real visitor would. I wanted to see which ones felt practical, easy to set up, and genuinely helpful for starting conversations. Here’s what I focused on: Setup and installation: I installed each plugin from scratch and walked through the WhatsApp setup process, including connecting a phone number or account, to see how long it took and how clear the instructions were.

Why Trust My Recommendations At WPBeginner, we’ve been helping WordPress users since 2009. This includes working with bloggers, small business owners, online stores, and service providers who use WhatsApp to connect with customers. 💬 Our team has tested popular WhatsApp plugins on real WordPress sites to find the ones that work best in everyday use. We looked at setup ease, chat reliability, customization options, integrations with other tools, and overall value for growing websites. We also made sure each plugin is beginner-friendly and practical for real customer conversations. To learn more about how we test and review plugins, you can check out our full editorial guidelines.

Pros of WPChat ✅ Handles common questions with AI, reducing support workload.

✅ Integrates smoothly with WordPress and is easy to set up.

✅ Customizable colors, themes, icons, and assistant avatar.

✅ Supports multiple agents with a shared inbox. Cons of WPChat ❌ Some advanced customization features require a paid plan.

❌ Might feel too robust if you only need a basic WhatsApp button. Pricing Starts at $49/year (Free WPChat plan available). Best For Business owners who want a complete multi-channel chat and AI messaging solution.

Pros of PushEngage ✅ Automatically sends WhatsApp order updates and lifecycle messages after key customer actions.

✅ Real-time notifications build trust and improve customer satisfaction.

✅ Professional, template-based messages that feel consistent and trustworthy.

✅ Includes a free WhatsApp click-to-chat widget for real-time questions. Cons of PushEngage ❌ Personalization and workflows are limited on lower-tier plans.

❌ Great for automated order updates, but not ideal for flexible, conversational WhatsApp chat. Pricing Starts at $91/year (Free PushEngage plan available). Best For eCommerce store owners who want to automate WhatsApp order notifications.

Pros of Uncanny Automator ✅ Builds powerful automations based on user actions.

✅ Uses the WhatsApp Cloud API directly so you only pay standard Meta messaging rates (no extra fees).

✅ Scales easily as your business grows.

✅ Connects with many popular WordPress plugins and tools. Cons of Uncanny Automator ❌ Creating the first few automation “recipes” can feel overwhelming.

❌ Advanced setups require some technical comfort.

❌ Ideal for complex workflows, but excessive if you only want a basic WhatsApp button. Pricing Starts at $149/year Best For Advanced users who want custom WhatsApp automation triggered by specific actions on their WordPress site.

Pros of WPForms ✅ Beginner-friendly with an AI-form builder and 2000+ form templates.

✅ Can send WhatsApp messages via Twilio when a form is submitted.

✅ Integrates well with popular email marketing tools.

✅ Built-in spam protection reduces junk entries. Cons of WPForms ❌ Styling is somewhat limited unless you add custom CSS.

❌ Conditional logic is only included in higher-tier plans.

❌ Too form-focused if you’re looking for a full chat or messaging solution. Pricing Starts at $49.50/year (Free WPForms plan available). Best For Business owners who want instant WhatsApp notifications whenever someone submits a form on their WordPress site.

Pros of Tidio ✅ Combines live chat, chatbots, email, and WhatsApp in one shared inbox.

✅ Visual flow builder makes it easy to create automated replies and FAQs.

✅ Strong eCommerce integrations for cart recovery and lead generation. Cons of Tidio ❌ More complex to set up than a simple “click to WhatsApp” button.

❌ Costs increase as you add conversations, agents, or advanced tools.

❌ Best if you need a full support platform with WhatsApp as one channel, but overkill if you only want a basic WhatsApp button. Pricing Starts at $24.17/month Best For Teams managing multi-channel customer support, with WhatsApp included as part of the unified system, for a shared inbox with clear conversation assignments.

Offline mode: Write a message to let users know you’re offline and reroute them to email tickets.

Write a message to let users know you’re offline and reroute them to email tickets. Pre-chat surveys: Collect info to grow your email list.

Collect info to grow your email list. Minimized chat button: Control how the button looks when minimized, with or without labels.

Pros of Buttonizer ✅ High level of design control so your chat button matches your brand.

✅ Drag-and-drop interface makes customization straightforward.

✅ Wide selection of button designs and templates.

✅ Customize welcome messages, colors, backgrounds, and agent details. Cons of Buttonizer ❌ Customization options can feel overwhelming for beginners.

❌ Some advanced design features are locked behind higher-tier plans.

❌ Great if branding is a priority, but may feel too complex if you just want a simple, ready-made chat widget. Pricing Starts at $10/month (Free plan available). Best For Businesses that want full visual and branding control over their WhatsApp chat button.

Pros of JoinChat ✅ Clean floating WhatsApp button that feels helpful, not intrusive.

✅ Quick setup with a conversational wizard.

✅ Google Analytics integration to track chat clicks.

✅ Supports images, videos, GIFs, multiple languages, and RTL.

✅ Offers theme colors and dark mode to match your site. Cons of JoinChat ❌ Design customization is more limited than other plugins.

❌ Some advanced triggers require technical skills.

❌ Not ideal if you need detailed design control or flashy effects. Pricing Starts at €96/year Best For Site owners who want a clean WhatsApp button with built-in analytics for tracking engagement.

Pros of Simple Chat Button ✅ Very lightweight, so it won’t slow down your site.

✅ Extremely easy to use, even for beginners.

✅ Ideal if you only need a clean, minimal WhatsApp button.

✅ Offers simple, no-fuss customization. Cons of Simple Chat Button ❌ Very limited features compared to other plugins.

❌ No automation, analytics, or deeper customization options. Pricing Free on WordPress.org Best For Bloggers and small site owners who want a free, minimal WhatsApp button that won’t affect site speed.

Direct Link (API) – Opens the WhatsApp page with options to open the app, continue to WhatsApp Web, or sign up for WhatsApp.

– Opens the WhatsApp page with options to open the app, continue to WhatsApp Web, or sign up for WhatsApp. WhatsApp Web – Opens WhatsApp Web (users will need to link their devices).

– Opens WhatsApp Web (users will need to link their devices). Desktop App – Attempts to open the WhatsApp software on the user’s computer (users must have it installed).

Alternatives: Other WordPress WhatsApp Plugins I Tested

🟢 The Good: Simple “click to WhatsApp” button that’s easy to add and customize.

🔴 The Bad: Focuses mainly on basic click‑through chat, so you don’t get deeper automation or analytics.

⭐ Best For: Site owners who want a straightforward, no‑frills WhatsApp button.

🟢 The Good: Multi‑channel floating widget that lets you add WhatsApp alongside other popular chat and social media apps.

🔴 The Bad: Interface and options can feel busy if you only want WhatsApp.

⭐ Best For: Businesses that want one central widget to house WhatsApp plus multiple contact channels.

🟢 The Good: Tailored to WooCommerce, making it easy for shoppers to ask product or order questions directly on WhatsApp.

🔴 The Bad: Very eCommerce‑focused, so it’s less useful for general websites.

⭐ Best For: WooCommerce stores that want to handle pre‑sales and order‑related chats through WhatsApp.

🟢 The Good: Offers a customizable WhatsApp chat box with options like agent details and availability.

🔴 The Bad: Interface and feature depth can feel a bit much if you just need a basic floating icon.

⭐ Best For: Businesses that want a more “app‑like” WhatsApp chat experience with multiple agents and branding.

🔗 More Alternatives: I also tried out Cresta Help Chat, Social Chat by QuadLayers, and GetButton (Formerly WhatsHelp), but I didn’t include them in this review to avoid choice paralysis.

What Is the Best WhatsApp Plugin for WordPress?

FAQs About Using WhatsApp Plugins for WordPress

