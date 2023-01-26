8 Dead After Cargo Ship Sinks Between South Korea And Japan

Fourteen crew members were rescued today from a cargo ship that sank off south-western Japan during fierce winter winds.
Beijing: At least eight people were killed after a cargo ship sank in waters between Japan and South Korea, Chinese authorities confirmed. Lyu Guijun, the consul general in the western Japanese city of Fukuoka, told state broadcaster CGTN that six of the eight victims were Chinese.
There were 22 crew members — 14 from China and eight from Myanmar — on the 6,551-ton Jin Tian. It sank early Wednesday about 160 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of Nagasaki, Japan.
Five of the crew have been rescued, including four Chinese, Lyu said. Another eight or nine remain missing, according to varying reports.
Maritime transport websites said the vessel left Malaysia’s Port Klang on December 3 and was headed for South Korea’s Incheon port. The Hong Kong-registered ship was carrying lumber.
Topics
Published Date: January 26, 2023 3:55 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Republic Day 2023 Parade Highlights: State Tableaus Depict India’s Culture
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryRepublic Day 2023 Parade Highlights: State Tableaus Depict India’s Culture | Watch Video During India's 74th Republic...
Meet Dr MC Dawar Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Treats People For Rs 20 Conferred With Padma Shri
[ad_1] Home Madhya PradeshMeet Dr MC Dawar: Madhya Pradesh Doctor Who Treats People For Rs 20 Conferred With Padma Shri...
Man Killed After Being Dragged For 12 Km By Car In Gujarat’s Surat, Accused Arrested From Mumbai
[ad_1] Home News IndiaMan Killed After Being Dragged For 12 Km By Car In Gujarat’s Surat, Accused Arrested From Mumbai...
MS Dhoni Meets Hardik Pandya Led Indian Team Ahead Of 1st T20I Against NZ in Ranchi
[ad_1] Home SportsMS Dhoni Meets Hardik Pandya Led Indian Team Ahead Of 1st T20I Against NZ in Ranchi | Watch...
Kangana Ranaut Opens up on Mortgaging Her Property For Emergency Not a Big Deal
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentKangana Ranaut Opens up on Mortgaging Her Property For Emergency: ‘Not a Big Deal’ Kangana Ranaut recently opened...
WhatsApp Chatbot On Child Rights Soon To Help People Register Complaints
[ad_1] Home News IndiaWhatsApp Chatbot On Child Rights Soon To Help People Register Complaints Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia...
Average Rating