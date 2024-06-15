NationalPolitics

8 Killed As Tempo Traveller With 23 Passengers Falls Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 15, 2024
0 43 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • 8 Killed As Tempo Traveller With 23 Passengers Falls Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

A total of 17 people were travelling in the tempo, which was coming from Noida when the tragic accident happened in the Rudraprayag district.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
8 Killed As Tempo Traveller With 23 Passengers Falls Into Gorge On Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway

IG Garhwal, Karan Singh Nagnyal says, “Rudraprayag SP is on the spot…The tempo traveller was coming from Noida (UP) towards Rudraprayag…It fell into a 150-200 metre deep gorge. 7 bodies have been recovered. 9 people were rushed to the hospital during which 1 of them died. The driver is very critically injured. So, it is not clear how many people were onboard the vehicle. Police, SDRF and local people are engaged in rescue operations…Rescue operation is underway.”

Reacting to the incident, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “Very sad news was received about a tempo traveller accident in Rudraprayag district. The local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical centre for treatment. The district magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident.”

“I pray to God to grant the souls of the departed a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense pain. I pray to Baba Kedar for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Pushkar Singh Dhami said in Hindi on X







Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 15, 2024
0 43 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Apollo Cancer Centres, Kolkata, performs Eastern India’s first Robotic Radical Nephrectomy with IVC Thrombectomy for renal tumour

June 15, 2024

PM Modi On His Italy Visit, Emplanes for Delhi

June 15, 2024

Work Begins for Third Rail Replacement in Oldest Corridor

June 14, 2024

Delhi Metro Announces Special Train Service For UPSC Exam; Details Inside

June 14, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow