8 killed, several injured as bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh

At least eight people were killed after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday.

himachal
BREAKING: 8 killed, several injured as bus falls into deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh
Sirmaur: A tragic incident has surfaced from Himachal Pradesh where at least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge on Friday. The incident took place in the Sirmaur district.

 

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

