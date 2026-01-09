Home

At least eight people were killed after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge in the Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Eight people died in a bus accident after a private bus enroute from Kupvi to Shimla rolled down the road near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur district. https://t.co/iQ3fz7vn70 pic.twitter.com/CcX6ZzR8ec — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

A tragic incident has surfaced from Himachal Pradesh where at least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a private passenger bus plunged into a deep gorge on Friday. The incident took place in the Sirmaur district.