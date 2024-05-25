Home

BREAKING NEWS LIVE Updates: 8 Naxalites Killed In Last 72 Hours In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and today, is the sixth phase of the polls, with voting being held in 58 constituencies across six states and two union territories. Amid the polls, there are constant updates on other important news issues including the Swati Maliwal Assault Case, Prajwal Revanna Sexual Harassment Case and the Pune Porsche Crash. In international news, UK PM Rishi Sunak has announced the UK General Elections, aide has been granted by US to Ukraine in the ongoing Russia Ukraine War and the International Court of Justice has asked Israel to halt military action in Rafah amid the Israel Hamas War. For all the latest updates on hyperlocal, national and international issues, stay tuned to India.com…







