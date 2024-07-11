Home

Andhra Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Murdered By 3 Boys; Body Thrown Into Canal

The victim’s father filed a missing person’s complaint on Sunday and police have taken all three accused into custody.

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandyal district was allegedly gang-raped and killed by three minor boys. Police said after the murder, the boys dumped her body in a canal to damage evidence. The incident was reported in Pagidyala on Sunday but only came to limelight on Wednesday after the police arrested the suspects.

Police added that the boys, 13-17 years old, studied at the same school as the girl and the accused allegedly took the girl to an isolated spot on the pretext of taking her to a new playground. The girl was then sexually assaulted by the accused and later her body was thrown into the canal.

Ahead of the incident came to limelight, the victim’s father filed a missing person’s complaint on Sunday and police have taken all three accused into custody and probed the case based on a confession by one of the accused.

However, the body of the girl is yet to be recovered and locals staged protests demanding strict punishment for the accused.

During questioning by the police, the boys reportedly confessed to raping and murdering the young girl.

As per their statement, the boys noticed the girl playing near Muchumarri Park and asked her to join them for a game and she agreed.











