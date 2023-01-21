80-Year-Old Woman Runs Marathon In Saree And Sneakers, Sets Fitness Goals

More than 55000 people ran in the Tata Mumbai Marathon held last Sunday. An 80-year-old woman was also seen running in this marathon, which attracted everyone’s attention. The video of this elderly woman is becoming increasingly viral on social media. watch video

More than 55000 people ran in the Tata Mumbai Marathon held last Sunday. An 80-year-old woman was also seen running in this marathon.The video of this elderly woman is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to media reports, the name of the 80-year-old woman runner seen in the video is Bharti. Her granddaughter Dimple Mehta Fernandes shared this video on her Instagram. In the video, this 80 year old woman is seen running with the national flag in her hands. watch video



