National

82 year old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance Watch Viral Video

admin
33Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 46 Second


  • Home
  • Viral
  • 82-year-old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance | Watch Viral Video

Looking at the energy levels of the man it can be safely said that age is about numbers and the real potency and vigour are in the mind.

Dance, Viral Video, Viral, Video, uncle ka dance, dancing uncle, viral news, video viral, viral video news, Trending Viral Videos, Trending Viral News, Viral on Internet, Viral Video on Internet, viral news today, latest trending viral news
82-year-old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Happiness is a state of mind, and we have different ways to convey it. Our faces glow, our eyes start shining, our way of talking also changes, and going to extremes, we either sing a happy song, whistle, or break into a dance to celebrate our happiness. Dancing itself lifts up our mood and many times our dancing exudes a different kind of energy that is easily noticed and also becomes a centre of attraction. It is a given that it is mostly the young people who get on the dance floor and chill out. But it is not a rule nor a law that only youngsters can dance. There have been many occasions where the elderly have shaken the dance floor with their moves.

One video of an elderly gentleman is going viral on social media which shows him on the floor and dancing his heart out. All this while the comparatively “young” people are simply making docile moves. According to the caption, the man is 82 years old.

The video has been viewed more than 56 lakh times and has received more than 4.7 lakh likes.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Looking at the energy levels of the man it can be safely said that age is about numbers and the real potency and vigour are in the mind.




Published Date: February 6, 2023 5:06 PM IST







Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories