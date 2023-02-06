82 year old Man Puts Youngsters To Shame With His Dynamic Dance Watch Viral Video
Looking at the energy levels of the man it can be safely said that age is about numbers and the real potency and vigour are in the mind.
Viral Video: Happiness is a state of mind, and we have different ways to convey it. Our faces glow, our eyes start shining, our way of talking also changes, and going to extremes, we either sing a happy song, whistle, or break into a dance to celebrate our happiness. Dancing itself lifts up our mood and many times our dancing exudes a different kind of energy that is easily noticed and also becomes a centre of attraction. It is a given that it is mostly the young people who get on the dance floor and chill out. But it is not a rule nor a law that only youngsters can dance. There have been many occasions where the elderly have shaken the dance floor with their moves.
One video of an elderly gentleman is going viral on social media which shows him on the floor and dancing his heart out. All this while the comparatively “young” people are simply making docile moves. According to the caption, the man is 82 years old.
The video has been viewed more than 56 lakh times and has received more than 4.7 lakh likes.
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
Published Date: February 6, 2023 5:06 PM IST
