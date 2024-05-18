Home

889 Candidates To Contest In Phase 6 Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

1978 Nomination forms were filed for 57 Parliamentary Constituencies across 7 States/UTs for Phase 6.

Kanpur: Polling officials deposit the EVMs at the end of voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Galla Mandi in Kanpur, Monday, May 13, 2024. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Phase 6 Elections: 889 candidates from 8 States/UTs will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Phase 6. This includes 20 contesting candidates for the adjourned poll in the 3-Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir.

Voting for phase six of the Lok Sabha polls will take place on May 25.

A total of 1978 nominations were filed for 57 Parliamentary Constituencies across the seven States/UTs going for polls in this phase. The last date for filing nominations for phase 6 for all seven States/UTs (excluding the adjourned poll in Parliamentary Constituency 3- Anantnag-Rajouri of Jammu & Kashmir) was May 6, 2024. After the scrutiny of all nominations filed, 900 nominations were found to be valid. In 3-Anantnag-Rajouri, a total of 28 nominations were filed in Phase 3, and 21 nominations were found to be valid.

In phase 6, Uttar Pradesh had a maximum of 470 nomination forms from 14 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by Haryana with 370 nominations from 10 Parliamentary Constituencies. 8-Ranchi Parliamentary Constituency in Jharkhand received the maximum of nominations with 70 forms filed followed by 2-North East Delhi Parliamentary Constituency in NCT of Delhi with 69 nomination forms. The average number of contesting candidates in a Parliamentary Constituency for phase 6 is 15.







