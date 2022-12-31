9 Dead, Several Injured In SUV-Bus Collision On Ahmedabad-Mumbai Highway In Navsari
The incident took place on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari after a collision between bus and car.
Navsari accident: At least nine were people killed and several others sustained injuries in an accident in Gujarat’s Navsari on early Saturday morning. The incident took place on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari after a collision between bus and car.
“9 people died and several injured in a collision between a bus and a car on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway in Navsari. One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” ANI quoted VN Patel, Dy SP, Navsari, Gujarat as saying.
According to a PTI report, eight of the nine person travelling in the SUV and the driver of the luxury bus died on the spot, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said. Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar and were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.
Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accidents.
“The road accident in Gujarat’s Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May god give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” Shah said in a tweet in Gujarati.
Published Date: December 31, 2022 9:03 AM IST
Updated Date: December 31, 2022 9:23 AM IST
