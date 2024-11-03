Home

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train BIG update: 9 river bridges complete between…

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail, also known as the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, has reached a significant milestone by finishing all nine river bridges located between Vapi and Surat, according to a statement released on Sunday.

In a major achievement, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) or Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project has completed making all nine river bridges between Vapi and Surat. The latest construction is the bridge over the Kharera River in Navsari district. It is the twelfth of the twenty river bridges planned in Gujarat for India’s high-speed rail corridor. The bridge was completed on October 29.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Kharera River Bridge

The bridge over the Kharera River has a significant length – a whole 120 meters, supported by three sturdy 40-meter-long beams. Its pillars stand tall, between 14.5 to 19 meters, with an interesting design: one of them is round and 4 meters across, bringing a unique flavour to the bridge’s design, while the other three measure 5 meters. This bridge, approximately 45 kilometres away from Vapi and an easy 6 kilometre hop from Bilimora, serves as an important link between the two towns and represents one of the fresh, new river crossings that have sprung up in the locality.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Nine Completed Bridges

The nine completed bridges on the Vapi-Surat section span – the Kharera, Purna, Mindhola, Kolak, Par, Auranga, Venganiya, Ambika, and Kaveri rivers. The bridges cover several districts including Valsad and Navsari. Three additional river bridges have been constructed: one straddling the Dhadhar River in the Vadodara district and two others encompassing the Mohar and Vatrak rivers in the Kheda district.

Notably, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project is a 508-kilometre corridor that focuses on boosting high-speed rail travel in the country linking two major cities with a top speed of 320 km/h.

The Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project aims to reduce travel time to approximately two hours.

Currently, the train ride between these two cities takes about six hours.

The project is being developed in collaboration with Japan, marking a significant infrastructure advancement.

It is expected to enhance regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

The project is anticipated to create numerous job opportunities, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

The government’s aspiring project, MAHSR, is set to revolutionize the way we travel, introducing a new era of safe and efficient services for its citizens. It positions Indian Railways as a key player on the global stage in terms of reach, speed, and expertise. This project weaves its way through the rapidly growing states of Gujarat and Maharashtra, connecting bustling commerce centres like Mumbai, Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad. An impressive Rs 1,08,000 crore has been earmarked for the MAHSR project.











