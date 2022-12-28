9 Senior IPS Officers Transferred in UP in Late Night Administrative Reshuffle

In November, the UP government issued a transfer and posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, including for the new Commissionrates of Varanasi, Agra and Prayagraj. Till then the state had seven police commissionerates, a policy structure created first in 2020.

9 Senior IPS Transferred in UP in Late Night Administrative Reshuffle

Lucknow: In a late-night reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh transferred nine senior IPS officers. In November, the UP government issued a transfer and posting list of 16 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, including for the new Commissionrates of Varanasi, Agra and Prayagraj. Till then the state had seven police commissionerates, a policy structure created first in 2020.

List of Officers Transferred in UP

Additional Director General (ADG) A. Satish Ganesh who was attached to the DGP headquarters, has been made ADG GRP.

ADG GRP, Piyush Anand is the new ADG administration at DGP headquarters.

ADG Bareilly zone Raj Kumar has been shifted in the same capacity as ADG logistics

ADG Bareilly zone Raj Kumar has been shifted in the same capacity as ADG logistics ADG Administration. P.C. Meena has been given the charge in the same capacity as Bareilly zone.

ADG Alok Singh who was attached to DGP headquarters has been made ADG Kanpur zone

ADG Alok Singh who was attached to DGP headquarters has been made ADG Kanpur zone ADG Kanpur zone Bhanu Bhaskar has been shifted to Prayagraj zone in the same capacity.

ADG Prayagraj Prem Prakash has been attached to DGP headquarters. He will retire next year.

Last month, Ajay Kumar Mishra, a 2003-batch IPS officer, had taken charge as the first police commissioner of Ghaziabad. Prior to this he was on deputation in the Intelligence Bureau.



