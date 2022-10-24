Monday, October 24, 2022
9 VCs Asked To Resign Today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has demanded the resignation of nine Vice-Chancellors before 11.30 am today. The move comes after the Supreme Court ruled that the appointment was not in accordance with the rules of the University Grants Commission. Earlier, the SC bench ruled that instead of handing over a panel of names to the chancellor only one person’s name was provided which is against UGC law.Also Read – Citing SC Ruling, Kerala Governor Demands Resignation Of 9 Vice-Chancellors

He has asked the Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, M G University, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Kannur University, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, University of Calicut and Thunchath Ezhuthachan University resign from their posts. Also Read – N M Joseph, Former Kerala Minister And President Of State Janata Dal, Dies At 79

Stay tuned to India.com for live updates. Also Read – Hijab Not Essential to Islam Like Turbans For Sikhs, Urge Muslim Students to Return to Classrooms: Kerala Governor Arif Khan





