90% Of World Population Has Immunity To COVID, Says WHO

At least 90 per cent of world’s population now has some level of immunity to COVID-19 infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

New Delhi: At least 90 per cent of world’s population now has some level of resistance to COVID-19 infection, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. “WHO estimates that at least 90 percent of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV-2, due to prior infection or vaccination,” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The WHO chief said the emergency phase of COVID pandemic has almost come to an end but it is not yet over. “We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over — but we’re not there yet,” Tedros said.

He said, “Gaps in surveillance, testing, sequencing and vaccination are continuing to create the perfect conditions for a new variant of concern to emerge that could cause significant mortality.”

Earlier, a research study stated that a two-dose experimental vaccine can provide protection against severe Covid even one year even after the jabs. The results may reduce the need for frequent boosters and protect special populations that don’t have fully developed immune systems, such as children.

In 2021, a group of scientists reported that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant — a substance that enhances immune responses — elicited durable neutralising antibody responses to Covid virus during infancy in pre-clinical research.

Now, a follow-up study by the same group led by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Weill Cornell Medicine and NewYork-Presbyterian has found that the 2-dose vaccines still provide protection against lung disease in rhesus macaques one year after they had been vaccinated as infants.

“Following up on our SARS-CoV-2 infant rhesus macaque study, we gave the animals a high-dose challenge with a SARS-CoV-2 variant one year later to assess durability of vaccine-induced immune responses and their efficacy,” Dr Kristina De Paris, professor of microbiology and immunology at the UNC School of Medicine, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency IANS.



