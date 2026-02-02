- ISGlobal, supported by Rockefeller Foundation, analyzed impact of severe global aid cuts in 38 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, 21 in Asia, 12 in Latin America, 12 in MENA, and 10 in Europe
- New study published in The Lancet finds slashing global aid, particularly by US and European countries, will reverse decades of progress in fighting diseases
As the world’s largest donors and other countries around the world continued to slash billions in assistance, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is projecting that ODA could decline by 10%-18% from 2024 to 2025. In order to assess the realized impact of ODA in these countries and project what may happen if current aid cuts continue or worsen, ISGlobal – with support from The Rockefeller Foundation in association with its charitable offshoot, RF Catalytic Capital – examined 20 years of development data between 2002 and 2021 in 93 countries that are home to 6.3 billion people. Peer reviewed and published by The Lancet Global Health, The Impact of Two Decades of Humanitarian and Development Assistance and the Projected Mortality Consequences of Current Defunding to 2030: Retrospective Evaluation and Forecasting Analysis, models two scenarios over the course of 2025-2030:
- Mild defunding scenario. With a 10.6% yearly reduction (corresponding to the average reduction of the last two years, 2024–2025), these cuts could result in 9.4 million preventable deaths, including 2.5 million children younger than five years.
- Severe defunding scenario. Based on $32 billion (15.1%) in ODA cuts from 2024 to 2025, with the funding cuts continuing and worsening through the end of this decade, this could cause 5.4 million children younger than age five years to die as part of more than 22.6 million additional deaths of all ages – Roughly equivalent to (1) the combined populations of greater Barcelona, Paris, and London; (2) more than the individual populations of Mexico City, Dhaka, Sao Paulo, Cairo, and Mumbai; (3) or the entire U.S. State of Florida perishing by 2030.
- Decreasing all-cause mortality by 23%.
- Declining child mortality by 39%.
- Reducing deaths mortality rates from HIV/AIDS by 70%, nutritional deficiencies by 56%, malaria by 56%, diarrheal diseases by 55%, and neglected tropical diseases by 54%.
- Strengthening health systems and supporting disease control and eradication efforts.
- Improving preparedness for outbreaks and epidemics.
- 38 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa:
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
- 21 countries in Asia:
Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
- 12 countries in the Middle East and North Africa:
Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Sudan, Tunisia, and Turkiye.
- 12 countries in Latin America:
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Peru.
- 10 countries in Europe:
Albania, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, and Ukraine.
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/langlo/article/PIIS2214-109X(26)00008-2/fulltext. About The Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal)
The Barcelona Institute for Global Health, ISGlobal, is the fruit of an innovative alliance between the “la Caixa” Foundation, academic institutions and government bodies to contribute to the efforts undertaken by the international community to address the challenges in global health. ISGlobal is a consolidated hub of excellence in research that has grown out of work first started in the world of health care by the Hospital Clínic and the Parc de Salut MAR and in the academic sphere by the University of Barcelona and Pompeu Fabra University. Its working model is based on the generation of scientific knowledge through Research Programmes and Groups, and its translation through the areas of Education and Training and Analysis and Global Development. Its ultimate goal is to help close the gaps in health disparities between and within different regions of the world. For more information, visit www.isglobal.org. About The Rockefeller Foundation
Investing $30 billion over the last 113 years to promote the well-being of humanity, The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on unlikely partnerships and innovative solutions that deliver measurable results for people in the United States and around the world. We leverage scientific breakthroughs, artificial intelligence, and new technologies to make big bets across energy, food, health, and finance, including with our charitable offshoot, RF Catalytic Capital (RFCC). For more information, sign up for our newsletter at www.rockefellerfoundation.org/subscribe and follow us on X @RockefellerFdn, Instagram @rockefellerfdn, YouTube @RockefellerFdn, and LinkedIn @the-rockefeller-foundation. SOURCE Rockefeller Foundation
Source link
Leave a Reply