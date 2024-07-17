96in.com, a Premium Sports and Gaming Entertainment Platform has collaborated with Burnley Football Club as their Official Front of Shirt Partner for the mens and womens teams for the 2024/25 season for a two-year partnership. Further solidifying their dedication to cricket, 96in.com is proud to be a Platinum partner of the prestigious World Championship of Legends 2024. Cricket legend Brian Lara serves as their brand ambassador, solidifying their commitment to the cricket sport. The World Championship of Legends 2024 tournament, taking place from July 3 to July 13 in Birmingham and Northampton, UK, features legendary cricketers returning to the field. Six teams featuring iconic players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Chris Gayle, and others, will battle it out for the championship trophy with 96in.com which has always been a home for legends.

96in.com official Platinum partner of WCL

The 96in.com logo will be prominently displayed on the front of Burnley FCs home, away, and third kits throughout the season. The partnership extends beyond jerseys, encompassing significant branding across physical, digital, and social media platforms.

This partnership also offers significant benefits for both parties. 96in.com gains valuable exposure to a passionate cricket fan base through their association with the World Championship of Legends. The tournament receives crucial support from 96in.com, helping to elevate the experience for players and fans alike. The World Championship of Legends boasts a global reach, and 96in.coms sponsorship enhances their visibility worldwide. The synergy between 96in.coms brand values and the tournaments celebration of cricketing legends creates a powerful partnership that resonates with cricket fans across the globe.

Established in 2019, 96in.com is a rapidly growing premium sports and gaming entertainment platform offering Virtual and Online Entertainment services. Dedicated to innovation and a superior gaming experience, 96in.com prioritises fan satisfaction and responsible gaming practices.

“We are excited to welcome 96.com as our Official Front of Shirt Partner,” said Stuart Hunt, President of Business Operations at Burnley FC. “We are impressed by their dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and responsible gaming. 96in.coms record commercial fee investment will be instrumental in further developing our infrastructure and football ecosystem, allowing us to create the best possible product on and off the pitch. This partnership reinforces our commitment to global prominence and innovation, with 96in.com being a perfect addition to our growing family of global partners.”

A spokesperson from 96in.com also expressed their delight in the partnership, stating, “This collaboration marks our arrival as a major player in the UK sports and gaming entertainment market, and we are honoured to be associated with a prestigious club like Burnley FC, We are thrilled to partner with this prestigious tournament that celebrates cricketing legends. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and responsible gaming practices has fueled 96in.coms exponential growth and success in recent years, and this partnership allows us to further connect with passionate cricket fans around the world.”

About 96in.com

96in.com is more than just a prediction app; its cricket fans ultimate companion, offering everything you need to deepen your love for the game. 96in.com fosters a community for cricket lovers. From insightful analysis to a vibrant community, 96in.com empowers fans to become more informed, engaged, and potentially victorious in their cricketing journey. Users can potentially access predictions, resources, and potentially online prediction platform options.