Deified The Legacy of Yesterday: A Book Against The Domestic Violence

Working for a nobel cause, Bhanu Srivastav has pleadged donating all proceeds from book to Childline India, a lifeline for vulnerable children across the country.

Author Bhanu Srivastav has launched his new book – “Deified The Legacy of Yesterday” – a novel tackling domestic violence. The book’s proceeds go to Childline India, and each chapter has a Hollywood-composed song for an immersive reading experience. With global support, “Deified” aims to empower women and children in India.

The book transcends the boundaries of literature, aiming to empower women and uplift children in India. “Deified The Legacy of Yesterday” tackles the sensitive issue of domestic violence and emotional abuse, offering a beacon of hope to countless women and girls battling these silent struggles. The narrative follows Sanvi’s journey – a woman breaking free from the shackles of a loveless marriage. Bhanu’s story sheds light on societal pressures, the weight of tradition, and the fight for self-determination, resonating deeply with women yearning for a life on their own terms.

A Multi-Sensory Experience Unlike Any Other

Bhanu’s innovation extends beyond the narrative. “Deified The Legacy of Yesterday” features seven original songs, each composed by renowned Hollywood artists, mirroring the emotional core of each chapter. Readers won’t just read Sanvi’s story; they’ll feel it, with the music enhancing their experience.

A Global Movement for Change

The impact of “Deified The Legacy of Yesterday” transcends borders. Over 8,000 individuals worldwide have pledged their support, promoting the novel and its social cause. This global network creates a powerful force for positive change, raising awareness and uniting people in the fight for women’s empowerment and child welfare.







