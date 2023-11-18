A Celebration of Research: SRM University-AP Invites IISc Professor for 7th Research Day

Prof. Siva Umapathy, Senior Professor at the Department of Inorganic and Physical Chemistry, Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru, said, “Motivating young potential minds to pursue research and nurture a scientific career defines the true meaning of research,” in his distinguished speech as the chief guest for Research Day at SRM University-AP.

Unveiling of Abstract Book by Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor, in the virtual presence of Chief Guest, Prof. Siva Umapathy

The varsity celebrated the 7th Research Day on November 17, 2023, in the august presence of Prof. Siva Umapathy, Chief Guest (virtual mode), Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice Chancellor; Dr R Premkumar, Registrar; Prof. Ranjit Thapa, Dean Research; Deans and Associate Deans of SRM University-AP. Faculty, scholars, students and researchers graced the event commemorating research excellence by young potential minds. Prof. Umapathy emphasised the significance of research in undergraduate studies in his address by stating that, “True advancement in research occurs when you gain depth in your area of study and utilise the knowledge to pursue innovation.”

Prof. Ranjit Thapa remarked that research is an essential pillar of the university that has contributed to the university’s growth as a world-class research-intensive institute. He highlighted that with 1760+ journal publications with 50% in Q1 journals, 41 Nature Index publications, 155 patents published and 10 granted, industry and research projects with an outlay of 29+ crores, 50+ research laboratories, 300+ research scholars, the university has achieved unprecedented success in the research frontier within a span of 6 years. The Deans of all schools also presented a brief report on the research activities and significant achievements of their faculty at the event.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Manoj K Arora lauded the university’s mission to provide research-centric education for its students. “At SRM University-AP, we encourage cutting-edge translational research and provide financial and technical support for students to rise to the global frontiers of breakthrough research. The university offers expert faculty, top-notch facilities and a research-driven curriculum designed to build a thriving innovative ecosystem,” remarked Prof. Arora.

Gold and Silver medal winners of the paper presentation contest and dignitaries on 7th Research Day

A paper presentation contest was held as part of the Research Day. 200+ abstracts in the undergraduate/postgraduate category and 80+ abstracts in the PhD category were received from young researchers in various areas of research ranging from AI/ML to Environment and Sustainability, from Literature, Linguistics, Culture & Gender to Nanotechnology and Physical Sciences. Winners of the paper presentations were awarded with Gold and Silver medals with special mention of appreciation for their guides and mentors. The unveiling of the Abstract Book, with over 300 abstracts received from the participating researchers, was a highlight of the event.

Chief Guest, Prof. Siva Umapathy was virtually honoured with a memento as a token of appreciation by the dignitaries. Dr R Premkumar delivered the vote of thanks expressing his sincere gratitude towards the chief guest and the convenors of the Research Day. SRM University-AP hosted the 7th Research Day with great fervour to maintain the spirit of research among young students and nurture an innovative and conducive research ecosystem.