Home

News

Vande Bharat vs Pakistan Green Line: a comparison of features, facilities, and ticket fares

Pakistan’s Green Line Express is considered the country’s most luxurious and premium train, having been flagged off in 2015. The luxury train operates between Karachi and Islamabad, completing the journey in approximately 22 hours and stopping at 9 to 10 railway stations along the way.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Vande Bharat trains have been seen as a transformation of Indian passenger rail services since 2019, and they have become a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Railways, with several trains now operating on different routes across the country.

Advertisement

The Vande Bharat trains have become a symbol of engineering excellence as India’s first semi-high-speed trains. Let’s compare them with Pakistan’s Green Line Express, which claims to offer the best facilities for passengers.

Here we will compare features and prices of the two trains-

Pakistan’s Green Line Express is considered the country’s most luxurious and premium train, having been flagged off in 2015. The luxury train operates between Karachi and Islamabad, completing the journey in approximately 22 hours and stopping at 9 to 10 railway stations along the way.

The Pakistani Green Line train features an AC Parlour class, which is similar to a luxury bus. It has two AC Parlour coaches, five business class coaches, and six AC Standard coaches. The train’s maximum speed is 105 km per hour, with an average speed of 72 km per hour.

The ticket prices vary due to inflation in Pakistan. The fare of Economy class is in Pakistani Rs 2200. The fare of berth-economy and business class is Pakistani Rs 2300 and Rs 6650 respectively.

India’s Vande Bharat trains have been successful in the country, surpassing expectations in every segment, including features, pricing, and facilities. At present, Indian Railways operates 102 Vande Bharat trains (Till September 2024). The train’s maximum speed is 160 kilometres per hour while Pakistan has 105 kilometres per hour.

Vande Bharat has splendid features, including comfortable seats, rotatable seats in executive compartment. All coaches are equipped with CCTV cameras, mobile charginging points, automatic plug doors, water cooler, deep freezer and hot water boiler.

The ticket price of Vande Bharata Express is Rs 1565 and for the executive class, passengers pay Rs 2825.













