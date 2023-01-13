Home

A Day After Delhi Govt Approved Auto Fare Hike, Noida Auto Union Demands Fare Revision

Noida Auto Union claimed that the last time the fare revision took place was in the year 2015 when the CNG price was Rs 35 per kg.

Noida: As the Delhi government approved the hike in auto and taxi fares in the city, now the auto Union in Noida has submitted a memorandum to the Ghaziabad transport authority for fare revision in Noida. Noida Auto Union claimed that the last time the fare revision took place was in the year 2015 when the CNG price was Rs 35 per kg. The price has now increased to Rs 81 per kg but the fare has not been revised.

Noida Auto Union To Sit On Protests If Demands Not Met

Noida autorickshaw drivers’ association president, Lal Babu, said to TOI, “In Delhi, now the meter-down fare for 1.5km is Rs 30, following which it is Rs 11 per km and 25% night charge.” He further added that in Noida meter-down fare for 2km is Rs 25 and Rs 8 per km after that. Gautam Budh Nagar has over 16,000 registered autos, but most of them do not ply by meters as the fares have not been revised. The auto union also threatened to go for a protest if their demands are not met.

Auto Fares May Increase In Noida Soon As STA Is Discussing The Issue

Arun Kumar, regional transport officer in Ghaziabad, said to TOI, “The UP state transport authority (STA) is already discussing the issue. STA will finalise the fare and send it to the government for final approval.. It may take some time.”



