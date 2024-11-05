A Diwali Gift for Healthcare Sector: Tech Mahindra Foundation and GIZ Unveil ‘Healthcare-Careers’ Portal for Allied Professionals and Recruiters

In a strategic move to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in India’s booming healthcare sector, Tech Mahindra Foundation under Project ASCENT (a joint initiative between GIZ India, Tech Mahindra Limited, and Tech Mahindra Foundation) have joined forces to launch Healthcare-Careers, a job portal dedicated exclusively to Allied Healthcare Professionals. This initiative is designed to streamline the recruitment process, bridging the gap between job seekers and recruiters, particularly hospitals, nursing homes, and healthcare institutions across the country.

Capturing a Milestone Moment: The team of Tech Mahindra Foundation and GIZ India, joined by esteemed guests and students, come together at the official launch of the Healthcare-Careers Job Portal

The healthcare sector in India is one of the largest employers, employing a total of 7.5 million people, making the demand for qualified Allied Healthcare Professionals higher than ever before. However, the sector faces significant challenges in matching talent with opportunity. Healthcare-Careers aims to solve this by offering a dedicated platform that not only enables job seekers to find relevant opportunities but also allows recruiters to source skilled professionals easily and efficiently.

Tech Mahindra SMART Academy for Healthcare has been at the forefront of skilling youngsters in the Healthcare sector through its academies in Delhi, Mumbai, Mohali, Navi Mumbai, and Pune with the annual capacity to train about 7000 youngsters recruited by over 1000 leading hospitals across India. The Foundation is determined to open more academies and centres to keep up with the demand for professionals in the healthcare sector.

Key Features of Healthcare-Careers:

Job Seekers : Healthcare-Careers provides a one-stop platform for aspiring Allied Healthcare professionals to explore job opportunities in various specialties. Whether looking for roles in medical record science, radiology, lab technology, or medical administration, professionals can access a wide range of jobs tailored to their expertise.

Recruiters: Hospitals, nursing homes, and other healthcare providers can benefit from a refined recruitment process. The portal simplifies candidate sourcing, offering filters for specialisation, experience level, and location preferences, ensuring the right talent is connected with the right opportunity.

Mr Chetan Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra Foundation, emphasised, “The launch of Healthcare-Careers is a game-changer for the healthcare industry in India. By providing a focused platform, we aim to solve one of the key challenges in the sector-finding qualified professionals who are ready to contribute to improving healthcare outcomes across the country.”

Highlighting the critical need to connect the right talent with the right opportunities, Dr. Rodney Reviere, Programme Director, GIZ India, said, “India has a tough labour market. The country’s vastness and variety as well as the huge number of jobseekers make finding the right match between employee and employer very difficult. The newly launched Job Portal under the project ASCENT helps cut through the complexities and challenges by bringing job seekers and job providers in one place.”

Mr Sajid Ali, Chief Operations Officer, Tech Mahindra Foundation, said,“The portal is set to play a pivotal role in improving employability, enhancing the skills-to-opportunity match, and, ultimately, strengthening Indias healthcare ecosystem. We are committed to helping individuals build meaningful careers in allied healthcare while addressing the staffing needs of healthcare providers.”

With the launch of Healthcare-Careers, Tech Mahindra Foundation and GIZ are taking a significant step forward in ensuring the right balance between healthcare talent and industry demand. As the healthcare sector in India continues to grow, this platform is expected to make a lasting impact on employability and access to healthcare services nationwide.

For more information about the Healthcare-Careers Job Portal, visit www.healthcare-careers.in or write to us at info@healthcare-careers.in

About Tech Mahindra Foundation

Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF) is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Tech Mahindra Limited, a Mahindra Group Company. It was set up in 2006 as a Section 25 Company (referred to as Section 8 Company in the Companies Act, 2013), with a vision of Empowerment through Education. The Foundation works in the areas of employability, education, and disability, with a keen focus on corporate volunteering. It has established itself as a prominent force for corporate social responsibility in India with 150+ projects with the help of 90+ partners in 11 locations across India.

About Project ASCENT

Project ASCENT – Alliance for Skill & Capacity ENhancement with Technology – is a joint initiative by Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH and Tech Mahindra Limited through its implementing arm, Tech Mahindra Foundation (TMF), with the goal of enhancing the skilling ecosystem through technological intervention. The project falls within the framework of the develoPPP programme, implemented by GIZ on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

About GIZ India

The Deutsche Gesellschaft fr Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a federal enterprise with worldwide operations supporting the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. The current thematic areas of GIZ in India are – Energy, Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity, Sustainable Urban Development and Sustainable Economic Development supporting some key initiatives such as Smart Cities, Clean India, and Skill India. GIZ, in close cooperation with Indian partners, devises tailor-made, jointly-developed solutions to meet local needs and achieve sustainable and inclusive development.