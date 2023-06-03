A fairy-tale finish, I can smile for the rest of my life, says Rayudu of CSK

Ambati Rayudu—the middle-order batsman of Chennai Super Kings—after beating defending champion Gujarat Titans in the rain-curtailed final match in Ahmedabad, said he can afford to smile for the rest of his life after a “fairytale finish” to his cricketing career.
